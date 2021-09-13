Coffee County Commission approves FY22 budget
The Coffee County Commission approved its 2022 fiscal year budget.
It’s more than $25 million, but nearly $4 million less than last year.
Two notable decreases are in landfill and solid waste expenditures.
“The $25 million dollars is probably closer to true budget number or a normal budget number,” Coffee County administrator Rod Morgan said. “The $28 million was inflated by the replacement of four solid waste trucks and the purchase of cell eight [of the landfill].”
Cell eight is the largest one to-date at the landfill.
The budget for fiscal year 2022 is a 12.71% decrease from fiscal year 2021.
