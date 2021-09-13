Coffee County Commission approves FY22 budget

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Coffee County Commission approved its 2022 fiscal year budget.

It’s more than $25 million, but nearly $4 million less than last year.

Two notable decreases are in landfill and solid waste expenditures.

“The $25 million dollars is probably closer to true budget number or a normal budget number,” Coffee County administrator Rod Morgan said. “The $28 million was inflated by the replacement of four solid waste trucks and the purchase of cell eight [of the landfill].”

Cell eight is the largest one to-date at the landfill.

The budget for fiscal year 2022 is a 12.71% decrease from fiscal year 2021.

