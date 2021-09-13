City of Ashford seeking bids for several renovation projects

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Big things are happening in the city of Ashford, including improvements to the downtown area.

Now leaders are seeking bids for other projects that they hope will have a positive impact once complete. There are plans to renovate the Ashford Police Station.

“We purchased that several years ago. We want to repaint the brick and we’re going to do some work on the facade. We’re gonna change out the door. We’re going to put led lighting. We’re going to move our flag pole and put some lighting on it,” Ashford Mayor Carole Barfield said.

Barfield says people who need to go to the police station sometimes drive right by it.

“It was a pastorium and so it looks residential. So we’re trying to update it to make it look like it is a working office,” Barfield said.

That’s why city leaders are searching for bids to help improve the building.

The police station is not the only project in need of repair. Barfield says the city’s recreational park is also outdated. Improvements have already started at the park.

Barfield says she hopes the improvements would help attract more families to the city.

“They’re also looking for a well-kept recreation department, because if you have children, you want to have at least something for your kids to do,” Barfield said.

Ashford is already facing several challenges, with prices of equipment skyrocketing. Contractors are also having trouble keeping workers.

City leaders are still hoping the end result will bring bigger things for the city.

The bidding process is set to close September 24th at 5p.m. If you’re interested in placing a bid for the projects, you can call the Ashford City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.