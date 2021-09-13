Advertisement

Aplin Farm Pumpkins

Open October 1st
Papas Pumpkin Patch 2021
Papas Pumpkin Patch 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Fall is just around the corner… so you know what that means, it’s time to check on the pumpkin crops. Aplin farms will open their farm to the public on October first for all your fall favorite festivities. The farm will have games, a corn maze, sunflowers to pick and of course a pumpkin patch.

We checked in with Co-Owner John Aplin to hear his thoughts on upcoming pumpkin season

" These pumpkins around here will get around fifty pounds for this type pumpkin but of course we have pumpkins that are anywhere less than a pound up to fifty maybe ,maybe be one hundred pounds we have one or two that will push a hundred pounds”

The farm is expecting another busy year and are excited for the crowd!

