Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is seeing several indicators that could mean it’s reached a peak, at least temporarily, in the latest COVID-19 surge.

After reaching a peak of 2,890 COVID-19 inpatients on Sept. 1, the state’s hospitals are starting to see a steady fall in the number of coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, hospitals were down to 2,474 patients being treated for the virus, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. It’s not clear to what extent the drop in hospitalizations is due to deaths or discharges.

As of Sunday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported a deficit of 11 designated ICU beds. While still fewer beds than needed, it’s the closest the state has come to parity in weeks. The number of ICU patients with COVID has also dropped from a recent high of nearly 75% to about 48%.

ADPH is also reporting another positive sign in the state’s fight against the pandemic. Although still high, the state’s test positivity percentage has dropped from a nation-leading high of nearly 25% to around 19.5% currently.

And after more than a month of seeing all of the state’s 67 counties designated as “high” for the overall level of community transmission of COVID-19, three counties have dropped to the second highest designation of “substantial.” Those include Choctaw, Washington and Wilcox counties.

The state reports 2,360,837 of the state’s nearly 5 million residents have gotten at least one vaccine while 1,847,118 are now considered fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to watch for signs of a new surge in cases, especially in the wake of the state’s overall low vaccination rate coupled with recent gatherings for the Labor Day holiday and with the ongoing football season.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.