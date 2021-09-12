Rainy Pattern Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS –Nice start to our week with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s, and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase in the middle of the week due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicolas which will make landfall in Texas Monday. Days that we will see rainfall highs will be in the mid 80s rather than high 80s on the drier days. Lows will stay consistent around 70 throughout the week.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 89. Winds E Light

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 70°. ESE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

