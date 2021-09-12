Advertisement

Decatur man salvaging 110-year-old church

George Allen, pastor of The Temple of Zion, is restoring the 110-year-old church on Seventh...
George Allen, pastor of The Temple of Zion, is restoring the 110-year-old church on Seventh Ave. SW. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]([JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY])
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Six months ago, Rev. George Allen started on a mission to renovate what will become the home of The Temple of Zio church on Seventh Ave. in southwest Decatur, according to our news partners at The Decatur Daily.

At the beginning of 2021, Allen felt like he should come back to the church on Seventh St., a church he preached at for 10 years. In March, he received a building permit from the city and in two weeks, he replaced the roof.

“It’s a lot of work and I’m only one man. I do the fundraising and the labor. Thank God I’m a carpenter just like our Lord was,” Allen said. “Maybe one of these days, when the building is finished, I will sit back and enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Allen is a self-taught carpenter who learned it from his relatives. He shored the floors of the entryway, tore the plaster off the walls, insulated the walls and hung sheetrock.

He estimates the work has cost his $150,000 to $200,000 so far. Allen received donations from supporters, along with $30,000 he saved for the renovations.

If you would like to learn more about Rev. Allen’s life and his mission to restore the church, you can head over to Decatur Daily’s website here for the full story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Houston County Sheriff's Office Major Bill Rafferty. whose investigation led to voter fraud...
Cheating during elections and what this man did about it
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Faculty at Georgia Southern University's Armstrong Campus Monday morning called on the...
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies
Zach Hatcher
Quiet to start the week, turning wetter mid-week
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself