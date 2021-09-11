SYNOPSIS –Beautiful weekend continues into Sunday. The chance of rain increases through the middle of the week as we will be getting some of the aftermath of a tropical system that will make landfall in Texas. Temperatures will vary from mid 80s to low 90s depending on the rain chance each day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the rest of the weekend and into the day Monday.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy . Low near 69°. Winds E 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 89. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. ESE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90°

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86°

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87°

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89°

