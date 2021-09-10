WTVY covering 9/11 remembrances across the Wiregrass

(WTVY) - There are multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies happening across the Wiregrass over the weekend and News 4 will bring many of them to you live.

At 8 AM on Friday first responders from across the area will take part in carrying the United States flag up and down the stairs of the Civic Center, without ceasing. Each flag bearer will take a 10-minute shift throughout the 24-hour period.

News 4 will be live streaming this extraordinary remembrance starting at 7:45 AM through its conclusion Saturday morning.

Though we will have to break away from the climbers as we take you to other 9/11 ceremonies across the area.

At 8 AM Friday Ft. Rucker will hold a moving tribute to memorialize those that perished 20 years ago on Sept. 11 and to remember the

sacrifices made on that tragic day. The ceremony on post starts at Fire Station 1 with remarks and prayer before the start of the walk.

Then at 9 AM Hartford will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony that WTVY will livestream.

On Saturday, WTVY continues our 9/11 20th anniversary coverage with the final climb by our local first responders around 7:45 AM, shortly followed by the Patriot Day ceremony at the Dothan Civic Center.

WTVY will carry Dothan’s Patriot Day Ceremony live on-air and online starting at 8 AM.

After that concludes we will re-air online our News 4 Special “Never Forget” with stories of how 9/11 affected those in the Wiregrass.

WTVY’s 9/11 coverage concludes with the Remembrance ceremony in Geneva at 9 AM Saturday.

For the city of Geneva, one of their own, Dr. Carl Max Hammond, Jr. was one of 65 people on United Airlines Flight 175, the plane that hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

You can watch all of WTVY’s livestream coverage of the 9/11 events on the video player attached to this article starting at 7:40 AM on Friday, and on the WTVY News 4 app.

In addition to our local coverage, CBS News will cover observances to mark the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that will take place in New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, PA. Their national coverage will begin on Saturday starting at 7:30 AM CT through 10 AM CT.

