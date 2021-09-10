Winn Dixie gives back to first responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Winn Dixie and its parent company Southeastern Grocers will honor first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks.

The grocery chain will give all first responders 20% off Saturday. The company says it’s important for them to honor all first responders and remember the 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks.

All you have to do is bring your ID card that shows that you are a first responder.

This discount is for police officers, firefighters, EMT, or the military.

Winn Dixie will hold four moments of silence corresponding with each pivotal minute on that day when the world and so many lives were changed two decades ago. Each store will pause in remembrance beginning at 8:46 a.m., then 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. Those are the times when the planes crashed in New York City, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

