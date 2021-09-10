A Warm Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Good weather continues into the weekend, but we will see a few more clouds as moisture levels gradually increase. A stray PM shower is possible both days, with slightly better shower chances going into next week. Temperatures will average close to normal.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 65°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 70° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

