A Warm Weekend
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Good weather continues into the weekend, but we will see a few more clouds as moisture levels gradually increase. A stray PM shower is possible both days, with slightly better shower chances going into next week. Temperatures will average close to normal.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 65°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 89° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%
TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 70° High: 86° 30%
WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.
