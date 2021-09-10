Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Dale Medical Center
Dale Medical Center to announce military help

Latest News

The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
WRGX First News at 4
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday
WTVY Wx Logo
A Warm Weekend