State school board releases raw data on student assessments

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state board of education released preliminary data about student assessments during Thursday’s work session. It’s data both state and local education leaders wanted to review to gauge COVID’s impact on student learning.

The highly anticipated data shows, what many education leaders expected, low scores in some subjects for students across the state.

Students took the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) this past spring and had about 93 percent participation rate. Dr. Mackey noted that this was the first year students took this test. There was no state testing the year before because of COVID - so educators say there won’t be a year-to-year comparison scores. But, education leaders say it is a helpful snapshot to see where students are academically.

What the state released Thursday is raw unverified data - leaders still have to go through and double check it compared to district level scores.

Below are test scores for Math for 2nd - 8th grade:

Grade Total Students Tested Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Grade 2 51,389 33% 32% 23% 11%

Grade 3 51,172 33% 37% 23% 7%

Grade 4 51,118 32% 44% 19% 6%

Grade 5 51,845 32% 44% 19% 6%

Grade 6 52,597 29% 49% 18% 4%

Grade 7 53,363 38% 46% 14% 2%

Grade 8 52,617 26% 60% 12% 2%

English Language Arts

Grade Total Students Tested Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4

Grade 2 51, 429 19% 38% 33% 10%

Grade 3 51, 236 10% 40% 39% 12%

Grade 4 51,193 11% 37% 42% 10%

Grade 5 51, 957 11% 42% 40% 6%

Grade 6 52,660 14% 41% 38% 7%

Grade 7 53,475 14% 44% 37% 6%

Grade 8 52,777 9% 40% 41% 11%

The English Language Arts data was very important to Governor Ivey. She vetoed delaying the retention piece of the Alabama Literacy Act so the state could review student assessment scores. The state says it’s looking through this data to understand how to move forward with implementing the literacy act. Your child’s individual score at the district level is expected to be available September 27th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

