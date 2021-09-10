Advertisement

Local medical student writes COVID-19 children’s book

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up in a pandemic it can be a weird time to be a kid. We know masks and social distancing can be a tough adjustment for our kids. But one Medical College of Georgia student is making it easier through his new children’s book.

Wesley Walters is a future doctor studying at the Medical College of Georgia. He’s also the author of the book “The Virus That Came to Town.”

“We were thinking of ways of how can we create a public education tool so that people don’t have to relearn these things in the future for any possible pandemic, and after brainstorming for a while I came up with a children’s book,” said Wesley Walters.

He says the book was released during a time where the world is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 cases.

“If there is a time that this story needs to be heard it is now if not a few months ago. It’s so important for kids to be wearing a mask right now especially when we’re all going back to school,” he said.

He says the book is about a family learning to live through the pandemic.

“They feel trapped as a lot of us felt. What do we do, how do we handle this, and in that the savior of the day is a doctor who comes in and says I have a handful of things so if we follow that we can get the virus out of town,” he said.

If you look through the book Walters says you will notice its characters are very inclusive.

“That was something that was always at the beginning of the book was the family being multiracial and the doctor being an African American woman. We really wanted that to be important in the book and that character be in the position of power,” he said.

And at that the end you can find a song about washing your hands written by Walters who says it goes to the tune of Jingle Bells.

“Washing hands, washing hands washing is so great. I wash my hands to not get sick the germs will have to wait,” he said.

And if you want to hear the rest he says you will have to read it yourself.

Walters says plenty of friends, family, and children helped him pull off this book including an art teacher in Alabama who illustrates it. If you want to learn more about the book or buy one for your kids, visit: https://www.thevirusthatcametotown.com/.

MORE: | Taking a closer look at new COVID guidelines for S.C. schools

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Houston County Sheriff's Office Major Bill Rafferty. whose investigation led to voter fraud...
Cheating during elections and what this man did about it
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Faculty at Georgia Southern University's Armstrong Campus Monday morning called on the...
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies
Alabama’s Black Belt, is named that for its rich, dark soil. It is also plagued with poverty....
UA on a mission to boost vaccinations in Black Belt region
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19