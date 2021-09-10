Game of the Night: Dale County vs. Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva and Dale County both have their sights set on being crowned the Class 4A Region 2 champs, but for now, they will have to get past each other.

While both teams got off to a rocky start this season, they quickly turned it around.

The Panthers winning their last two on the road, and will now have the homefield advantage for the first time all season.

On the other side, this will be the first true road test for the Warriors who will be riding the momentum from their last two big wins.

News 4′s Meridith Mulkey spoke to both teams earlier in the week.

You can watch the game in its entirety on WTVY 4.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or in the video player attached to this story. Until the Game of the Night starts we will be livestreaming the 9/11 memorial stair climb from the Dothan Civic Center.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

