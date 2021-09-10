First responders honor 9/11 with stair climb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For 24 hours first responders will carry the American Flag and climb the steps to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

For many, law enforcement is a calling.

Captain Ruben Poole, with the Dothan Fire Department said, “When you get that call you go and you don’t think, you don’t worry you just go and do and perform as your trained and you don’t think about the bad outcome or the bad things that might happen.”

That day 20 years ago is burned into their memories.

Officer Katrina Culbreath, with the Dothan Police Department said, “It was an unimaginable experience to explain the terror that I saw and just looking at all those people on the news just running in fear.”

Volunteering at today’s event was not even a question.

Culbreath said, “It was a great honor to do the stair climb in honor of all who lost their lives- the civilians the police officers and the fire department of New York.”

Many of those participating opted to wear full gear A tiring experience, but on that day being tired wasn’t an option.

“Just to think of the adrenaline rush that they’re going through that’s something that wasn’t even on their mind of being tired their main goal was getting people out getting them to safety and trying to save all who they could even though it cost them their lives,” Culbreath said.

An honor to be able to represent our country.

Culbreath said, “We all will stand together in honor of Patriot Day for September 11th for the Twin Towers and like I said the victim that lost their lives.”

Poole said, “20 years ago I lost 343 brother firefighters in a very cowardly act, so it’s just my honor to be able to memorialize them today and carry this flag for them.”

The best thing we can do today—remember.

“Remember where you were at, think about what’s going on and while none of us would ever ever want another 9/11 we all need a 9/12, we all need to come back together like we were on 9/12,” Poole said.

At the conclusion of the climb community members will gather tomorrow morning at the Civic Center for a ceremony to remember that tragic day.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

