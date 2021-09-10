A fall-like Friday!

SYNOPSIS – A beautiful fall-like day is unfolding with temperatures this morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday will be very nice & sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Friday night will be cool again with lows in the middle 60s and mostly clear skies. The weekend will feature mostly dry weather with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday with tropical moisture increasing once again.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 86. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66. Winds NE 5 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88° Winds E 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 70° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

