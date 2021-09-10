City of Hartford reflects on 9/11 anniversary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A somber moment this morning at the square in Hartford, crowds of first responders, students, families, friends and survivors gathered to honor and reflect on September 11, 2001.

People came together to honor the lives lost in prayer and song, putting one message at the forefront: “Never forget.”

Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland said it is vital to recognize and honor 9/11.

“September 11 was such a horrific day, it changed everybody’s life,” Mayor Strickland said. “I think it is fantastic that the younger community came out to support this and realize what happened that day and how the world changed that day. So, for everybody to have this big of an attendance for it, it makes me awfully proud because it makes me realize that people do not forget that day 20 years ago.”

During the ceremony an attack survivor shared her testimony from 2001. Jessica Edwards is from Malvern in Geneva County. 20 years ago, she was in the Pentagon when it went under attack. She was working as a first responder tasked with casualties.

On Friday, she shared her story and how the events that day changed the course of her life.

“We can’t take our time and our freedom for granted,” Edwards said. “I was arrogant. I didn’t think that we could get hit at home like that, and that arrogance went away in an instant, and it’s been important to me since that time to do my civic duty and to show up and be there for my neighbor.”

She said the attack happened as she was in a dentist appoint at the Pentagon. She reflects on the horror herself and the nation faced that day.

“Vividly, that day is remembering watching what was happening on those news monitors in New York, that lined the hallways thinking, ‘They’re not going to hit the department of defense,’” Edwards said. “That sticks out in my mind most because again just youthful arrogance and not understanding how much you know hatred can lead somebody to do such horrible things.”

Tomorrow, at 9:00 a.m., the city of Geneva will have a ceremony at Fowler Park to recognize 9/11 and honor the life of Carl Max Hammond Junior, as well as others died that day.

