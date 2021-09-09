Advertisement

Two veterans reflect on how 9/11 inspired them to serve

(wndu)
By Max Diekneite
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The horrific scenes out of New York and Washington shocked everyone on September 11, 2001.

Many young people watched - and decided they wanted to do something about it. WTOC talked to two retired service members who say 9/11 motivated them, to serve their country.

“I was actually in college when 9/11 hit,” said Jennifer Fortenberry.

Jennifer Fortenberry is a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot. She did two tours in Afghanistan, and one in Iraq. She says 9/11 drove her to serve.

“We all literally saw our country under attack, on our own soil.”

Fortenberry was already enrolled in ROTC training at the University of South Florida. She says she’ll never forget a speech her Colonial gave that day, after the attacks.

“He had us all standing there in formation, and he was pacing back-and-forth, looking every single one of us in the eye. And he said, ‘every single one of you need to think long and hard about what you’re doing here. Because every single one of you is going to war.”

“Everybody stepped up to the plate and answered the call.”

“It just felt surreal. I couldn’t take it in,” said Sean Hamilton.

Sean Hamilton is one of thousands who committed to serve in the military after 9/11. He says he was just 16 at the time.

“You turn the T.V. on and saw that. I talked to a recruiter within a week. I was 16 and said, ‘I want to do this path,’” said Hamilton.

Hamilton served from 2005-2010 - including two tours in Iraq. He says, as a veteran - recent events in Afghanistan, have been hard to watch.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how many lives are being torn up in Afghanistan... it’s hard to watch,” said Hamilton.

Fortenberry agrees, but is among many veterans who say, it doesn’t change anything. She says the sacrifices made by so many - were well worth it.

“Our service wasn’t in vain. We have kept America and the rest of the world safe from another 9/11 attack,” said Fortenberry.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Dale Medical Center
Dale Medical Center to announce military help

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
A fall-like Friday!
Law enforcement officers from Etowah County enroll in the World Trade Center Health Program.
Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 9, 2021
"Never Forget" News 4 Special
WTVY covering 9/11 remembrances across the Wiregrass
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic