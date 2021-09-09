TROY Air Force ROTC detachment memorializes 9/11 with Riddle-Pace stadium run

(Press Release) - The information below was provided by Troy University.

Troy University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 017 will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with its first annual 9/11 Memorial Stadium Climb at Riddle-Pace Field on the Troy Campus.

The climb, which begins at 7 a.m., will approximate the 110 flights of stairs climbed by firefighters in the World Trade Center buildings in 66 laps.

“This event will be remembering those who lost their lives on this fateful day 20 years ago, as well as the first responders who bravely traversed 110 flights of stairs to save those in danger in the World Trade Center,” said Cadet Teddy Andersen, public affairs officer for Det. 017.

Andersen said six groups will run at a time and the 66 climbs up the stadium will be distributed among the groups. He anticipated the event to be concluded by 10 a.m.

By Cliff Lusk, Troy University

