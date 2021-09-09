Superhuman immunity against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research shows some people are better at fighting the COVID virus and even the Delta variant.

It’s called superhuman immunity. Superhuman immunity applies to people who were exposed to COVID back in 2020 and then got fully vaccinated. Researchers found they had amped up protection in antibodies to fight the virus.

Researchers found those who got COVID, recovered and were later vaccinated, developed a strong immune response to the virus. UAB Infectious Diseases Dr. Michael Saag was infected in March of last year. He got the Pfizer vaccine in December. “I’m one of those people. In fact I can tell you my antibodies were pretty bored after I had my infection,” Saag said.

Saag took part in a research effort which showed the increase in antibodies. “If you had COVID and you are assuming you have immunity. You are correct. However you can get very robust, the best immunity simply by getting vaccinated and I encourage everyone to do that,” Saag said.

Saag said the antibodies appear to work even against all the known variants. While more research is needed to determine the exact impact against the very contagious Delta variant, this research is optimistic.

But Saag is quick to add you shouldn’t get COVID to get the superhuman immunity level. “Getting COVID is like playing Russian roulette. You don’t know if there is a bullet in the chamber. If you get infected, you could be okaym but the people in our ICUs who are dying are people who overwhelmingly were not vaccinated and did not get COVID before,” Saag said.

Saag said the vaccine will protect you against dying and people don’t need to take that chance. He says if we waited for everyone to get infected against COVID the country would be waiting for several years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.