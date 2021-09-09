Advertisement

State superintendent warns state test scores ‘significantly’ down

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has previewed the state test scores from last year and he says they are not good.

The former science teacher says education amid the pandemic was extremely challenging; the public will learn more about how bad the test scores were as soon as tomorrow.

The numbers will be the first sample of standardized testing scores released since the onset of the pandemic.

“They’re going to be down,” said Dr. Mackey.

Dr. Mackey says the slump is not a shock.

“If they went up I would be really shocked, I would say well what is it that parents are doing at home that we are not doing at school?” he said.

He says the scores are one more indication that students need to remain in the classroom for best academic success.

“That’s what we expected, that’s what we predicted and we hope that we can turn that around this year,” he said.

In school learning has been inconsistent this year as schools suffer COVID outbreaks statewide.

“As long as we are in this state where we are having to close and open and close and open and even when we are open, there are hundreds of students at home in quarantine, we are not going to be able to remediate that unfinished learning,” he said.

While he says the numbers are still embargoed, he says they are down “significantly.”

