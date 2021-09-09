Advertisement

South Georgia elephant sanctuary welcomes first resident

Bo roaming his habitat.
Bo roaming his habitat.(Elephant Aid International)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Elephant Refuge North America, an 850-acre natural habitat located in Attapulgus, Georgia, plans to accept its first resident later this month.

Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant, is being released by the George Carden Circus after 30 years of performing, Elephant Aid International says. He was born and raised captive in Florida his entire life, but will now enjoy wide open spaces for roaming and play for the rest of his days.

Bo will have the autonomy to choose where and when he eats, sleeps, bathes and grazes. When other elephants arrive, he will have the freedom to choose his companions. The Refuge finished construction just over three years ago, and had hoped to receive an elephant by late 2018, but had been unsuccessful until Bo, according to the press release.

ERNA was designed to protect and foster retired performance elephants coming from circuses and zoos and allow them to enjoy the rest of their natural lives, one of just three such facilities in the nation.

Elephant Aid International President and CEO Carol Buckley said she’s excited Bo has a new home.

“The fact that George Carden is retiring Bo, a performing elephant in the prime of his life, to a refuge sets a new precedent for how performing elephants can live out their lives,” Buckley said.

Buckley actually had a history with Bo, meeting him when the elephant was one year-old, and again at age 10.

“Seeing him now, 20 years later, it’s obvious he has been very well cared for,” said Buckley. “He’s an impressive bull elephant, incredibly healthy in body and mind. He will continue to thrive and flourish under our care.”

Bo will occupy a seven-acre habitat during his initial months at the Refuge, before moving to a 100-acre space. He’ll enjoy pastures, woods, a pond and a new custom-designed, fully automated elephant house. The Refuge is launching a fundraising campaign to reinforce existing fencing around those 100 acres.

Bo is set to arrive at ERNA on Sept. 23.

To follow Bo’s progress, donate to the Bo’s Home campaign and learn more about Elephant Refuge North America, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 736K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Flea Across Florida
Flea Across Florida Event
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
$15,000 reward offered in 2016 cold case
Dale Medical Center News Conference
Dale Medical Center News Conference
Flea Across Florida
flea across america