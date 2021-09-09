Shanna Peoples missing 10 years: “We’re not going to stop until we bring this to a close”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s one of Geneva County’s biggest mysteries, the disappearance of Shanna Peoples.

“We don’t know no more today than we did 10 years ago,” Elvis McKee, Peoples father, said. “Just like she just disappeared off the face of the earth.”

A decade later and there is still no sign of her since she was last seen near her home on North Morris Street in the afternoon. She often rode her bike to a nearby store to purchase a soda and candy, but on that day that was not the case.

“If somebody is missing, there’s a reason, and in a case like this there is somebody responsible for it,” Chief Pepper Mock, Geneva Police Department, said.

Peoples disappearance leaves an eeriness throughout the city.

“It should bother everybody in this city because it could be somebody local,” Chief Mock said. “It’s probably somebody you see around town everyday, that’s responsible for it.”

This remains an open case and law enforcement is making it clear this case is not closed and will not be until peoples is found and an arrest is made. Investigators continue to work diligently on tips and leads to bring justice to her family, working with the FBI to try and bring closure to everyone involved.

“We want to find this young lady for the family for some type of closure, you know so they can go on with their lives because everybody is kind of in a moment of standstill,” Captain Michael McDuffie, Geneva Police Department, said.

10 years later and not a day goes by where Peoples family doesn’t miss their daughter.

“It’s just like a big ole empty place in your heart, just taken away from you and there is nothing that can fill it unless she comes home,” McKee said.

Investigators refuse to give up on Peoples case, they tell News 4 it is worked on each day.

“We’re not going to stop until we bring this to a close,” Capt. McDuffie said. “We’re going to find Shanna, we’re going to find out who did this.”

This year Peoples would be turning 30, she was 19 when she went missing.

“Just wish she would come home, somebody bring here home,” McKee said.

Investigators plead for anyone with any information, to please come forward. Captain McDuffie said it’s not too late, anything could help solve this case no mater how big or small.

DESCRIPTION OF PEOPLES:

Alias: Shanna McKee

Date(s) of Birth Used: November 22, 1991

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown Height: 6′0″

Weight: 120 pounds (At the time of her disappearance)

Sex: Female

Race: White

Scars and Marks: Shanna has a birthmark on the inside of her leg above her knee.

