Rep. Sanford Bishop reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reflected on what it was like to be on Capitol Hill on the somber day of September 11, 2001.(WLOX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reflected on what it was like to be on Capitol Hill on the somber day of September 11, 2001.

Rep. Bishop talks about evacuating the U.S. Capitol and shares his thoughts on where the country is today compared to that moment in history. He also talks about the sacrifices on members of the military, their families and the cost of war on the country.

He talks about the ongoing national security threats and thorny public policy debates surrounding these issues.

Saturday will be 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the attempted attack on either the U.S. Capitol or the White House. Instead Flight 93 was diverted and crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

Below is the interview with Rep. Sanford Bishop:

