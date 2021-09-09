Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham has visited Afghanistan and Iraq dozens of times since 9/11, as a lawmaker...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Dale Medical Center
Dale Medical Center to announce military help
There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials...
Now is time for flu shots, CDC says
WTVY Live at Lunch
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued