“Never Forget” a News 4 Special

(WTVY) - Saturday will mark 20 years since 9/11.

Thursday, September 9 join us for a News 4 special “Never forget” at 6:30 PM on WTVY.

We’ll talk with the family of a Wiregrass native whose life was taken that tragic day.

And, we’ll also hear from a man who was at the Pentagon when the attack began.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.