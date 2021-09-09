“Never Forget” a News 4 Special
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - Saturday will mark 20 years since 9/11.
Thursday, September 9 join us for a News 4 special “Never forget” at 6:30 PM on WTVY.
We’ll talk with the family of a Wiregrass native whose life was taken that tragic day.
And, we’ll also hear from a man who was at the Pentagon when the attack began.
