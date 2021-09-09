Advertisement

“Never Forget” a News 4 Special

Join us tonight for a News 4 special "Never Forget" at 6:30 PM on WTVY.
Join us tonight for a News 4 special "Never Forget" at 6:30 PM on WTVY.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Saturday will mark 20 years since 9/11.

Thursday, September 9 join us for a News 4 special “Never forget” at 6:30 PM on WTVY.

We’ll talk with the family of a Wiregrass native whose life was taken that tragic day.

And, we’ll also hear from a man who was at the Pentagon when the attack began.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Enterprise High School classroom learning about 9/11
Never Forgotten: More than just a history lesson
Riddle-Pace Field Troy by Kreeder13 via wikimedia.org (CC-SA 4.0)
TROY Air Force ROTC detachment memorializes 9/11 with Riddle-Pace stadium run
WTVY Wx Logo
Great Weather Moving In!