Law enforcement looks for arson suspect

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of arson.

Dalton B. Chamberlain has active warrants out of Holmes County and is a suspect in an arson investigation.

Anyone with information on Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO at 850-547-3681 ext 1.

