Law enforcement looks for arson suspect

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of arson.

Dalton B. Chamberlain has active warrants out of Holmes County and is a suspect in an arson investigation.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Dalton B. Chamberlain. (Source: Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO at 850-547-3681 ext 1.

