Great Weather Moving In!
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Much drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass, which means a couple nights in the 60s. We’ll see mainly sunny skies Friday, with a few clouds returning this weekend. Low-end rain chances return heading into next week.
TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 63°. Winds N at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, low humidity. High near 86°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light NE.
EXTENDED
SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 87° 10%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
