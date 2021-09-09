Advertisement

Great Weather Moving In!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Much drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass, which means a couple nights in the 60s. We’ll see mainly sunny skies Friday, with a few clouds returning this weekend. Low-end rain chances return heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 63°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, low humidity. High near 86°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
A comfortable Thursday, even better Friday
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 6 am 9-09
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 8, 2021
Tropical Storm Mindy
Tropical Storm Mindy Brushes The Wiregrass