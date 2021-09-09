Great Weather Moving In!

SYNOPSIS – Much drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass, which means a couple nights in the 60s. We’ll see mainly sunny skies Friday, with a few clouds returning this weekend. Low-end rain chances return heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 63°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, low humidity. High near 86°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.