Game of the Night Preview: Geneva vs Dale County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva and Dale County both have their sights set on being crown the Class 4A Region 2 champs, but for now they will have to get past each other.

“Dale County is a really, really good team,” said Geneva Head Coach Les Sanders. “Big, physical team. Athletic. So, it’s going to be a very big challenge for us. We’re going to have to stop them. They can run and they can throw. We’ve got to limit big plays.”

“I’m looking forward to this week coming up,” said Dale County Head Coach Luke Tucker. “I’ve watched the kids work hard after that first loss to Ariton. We’ve got all of our athletes back. So, they’re excited to get to play and I’m excited about this region game coming up.”

While both teams got off to a rocky start this season, they quickly turned it around.

The Panthers winning their last two on the road, and will now have the homefield advantage for the first time all season.

“I’m really looking forward to this week because it’s a big rivalry week and a region game,” said Geneva senior Timothy McReynolds. “So, I’m hoping us and the seniors on the team, we go out there and execute. We all fight well. We play together. When we play together nobody has really beaten us.”

Geneva senior Grant Pellot added, “Oh man it’s exciting. It’s our first game at home. We’ll have our fans with us. All of them. The band there. I mean if we stick with what we’ve been doing. Continue to stick together and not break down. I think we’ve got a great shot.”

On the other side this will be the first true road test for the Warriors who will be riding the momentum from their last two big wins.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” said Dale County junior Christian Ross. “Especially after winning these last two home games. Just ready to go on the road and roll.”

Dale County senior Alexander Banks added, “We’re feeling good honestly. The team’s been working together a lot lately. But we’ve been watching film on Geneva. We know they’re a pretty good football team, and we’ve just got to get in there and get the job done.”

This game will have huge playoff implications down the road as one team will go 2-0 in the region come Friday.

“We’d definitely be on top of the region and be able to control our destiny at that point,” said Banks.

“We’re going for that championship this year,” said Pellot. “We want to get there really bad. So, we’re going to execute and do the best we can to do that.”

McReynolds added, “Well, I know we’re not satisfied yet because we want to win the region this year. That’s our goal and get to the playoffs again. Have a three-peat.”

