Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Geneva RB Timothy McReynolds

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 2 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Geneva running back Timothy McReynolds.

McReynolds totaled 271 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers region win over BTW.

