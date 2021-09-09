Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Latest News

In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
WTVY News 4 at Five
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
Enterprise High School classroom learning about 9/11
Never Forgotten: More than just a history lesson
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans