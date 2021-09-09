Flea Across Florida Event

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - Florida’s longest flea market yard sale in the state is right around the corner!

Tables will be set up on September 10th and 11th from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Chipley is the headquarters of this event, but cities along Highway 90 from Jacksonville to Pensacola can participate.

Billy Tinsley, Coordinator for Flea Across Florida said, ”It’s kind of a little different than a regular normal flea market because it’s kind of basically an antique show as well as a flea market so you can see anything from antique marbles, to bandage, military firearms, to homemade jellies and jams, whatever.”

For information on how you can set up a table, call 850-768 0272.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

