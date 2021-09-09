A first for Enterprise fire with one of its newest hires

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

A first for the City of Enterprise.

The fire department announcing the hiring of its first woman on the team.

Although fire chief Chris Davis is happy to accomplish this feat, he’s even more excited about the kind of person he now has on his staff.

“Some of the remarks that I got communicating with people from her rookie school is that she was the first to show up and the last to leave and dedicated to knowledge, that made hiring her even easier,” Chief Chris Davis, Enterprise Fire Chief.

Her journey here has been quite the trek. Brithany Dookie is originally from the country of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I wanted to do more and like I said the American Dream is like something real for us,” said Brithany Dookie, Enterprise Firefighter. “So, I said I’m going to come over here and I’m going to make something of myself.”

Brithany became an American citizen but felt something was missing.

“I still want people of my country to be so proud of me,” Brithany added.

She found herself living in New York working an office job.

During that time, she felt the need for a bigger purpose, to serve.

“You know your calling and I was amazed and interested in, but actually seeing myself I wasn’t as motivated,” Brithany said.

Now, she is inspiring more than her country she’s inspiring girls in the Wiregrass.

“All right, all this hard work, it’s going good,” Brithany continued. “This is good. It feels good to know that I can inspire someone to do this.”

While this is the first hire, it’s not the first opportunity given for women to join the department.

“There was one years ago that made it all the way through the physical agility test and she just afterwards decided that it wasn’t for her, so that’s how Brithany ends up being our first female”

For Brittany the goal is much bigger than being part of the team.

“Her answer was to take my job as to be chief eventually and she’s reiterated and I absolutely believe that that’s her intention and I also have no doubt that if she applies herself and that’s the goal that she has, she can pull it off,” Davis finished.

Brithany came to the Wiregrass just after the pandemic hit and completed her rookie school in Dothan.

She started her career with Ozark Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

