Dale Medical Center to announce military help

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - With COVID cases and hospitalizations increasing and health care workers becoming exhausted the Dale Medical Center will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the approval of a FEMA-Navy response request for COVID.

The team will be in to assist with staffing for the Medical Center.

WTVY will stream the news conference live at 1 PM on our website, and News 4 App. You can watch the news conference starting around 1 PM CT on the video player in the article.

