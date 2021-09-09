Dale Medical Center to announce military help
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - With COVID cases and hospitalizations increasing and health care workers becoming exhausted the Dale Medical Center will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the approval of a FEMA-Navy response request for COVID.
The team will be in to assist with staffing for the Medical Center.
WTVY will stream the news conference live at 1 PM on our website, and News 4 App. You can watch the news conference starting around 1 PM CT on the video player in the article.
