Advertisement

A comfortable Thursday, even better Friday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A stray shower or two is possible today with clouds slow to break through the afternoon. Cloud cover and a light breeze out of the northwest will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Big changes on the way with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s overnight. Friday and Saturday will both be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, clouds breaking slowly, stray shower. High near 87. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 63. Winds Light/var. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87° Winds NE 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 89° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 6 am 9-09
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 8, 2021
Tropical Storm Mindy
Tropical Storm Mindy Brushes The Wiregrass
Zach Hatcher
Scattered showers Wednesday but looking better Thursday