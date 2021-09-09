A comfortable Thursday, even better Friday

SYNOPSIS – A stray shower or two is possible today with clouds slow to break through the afternoon. Cloud cover and a light breeze out of the northwest will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Big changes on the way with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s overnight. Friday and Saturday will both be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, clouds breaking slowly, stray shower. High near 87. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 63. Winds Light/var. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87° Winds NE 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 89° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 89° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

