Advertisement

$15,000 reward offered in 2016 cold case

By Press Release: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Press Release) - The information below is provided from the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

COLD CASE INVESTIGATION

Victim: Edwin Earl Cosby

237 N. Jackson Avenue

Rutledge, AL

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office: 334-335-6568

The family of a Crenshaw County man continue their search for answers 5 years after his death. Edwin Earl Cosby was murdered in June 2016.

On June 14, 2016, 78-year-old Edwin Earl Cosby was found deceased at his body shop located at 237 N. Jackson Avenue in Rutledge, AL. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Cosby was murdered. Mr. Cosby was last seen alive Monday afternoon around 3:30 pm at a store in town. His son, Brent Cosby, found his body around 7:30 pm Monday night in his office.

A reward of $15,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of all persons responsible for the death of Edwin Earl Cosby. The Cosby Family is offering $5,000 and the State of Alabama’s

Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on May 19, 2017 offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) found guilty of his death. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,0000 reward to be paid within 30 days of arrest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

We don’t need your information, Just theirs!

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Dothan City Commission chambers photo.
4 Investigates: Nothing done about cheating in Dothan elections
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 736K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Flea Across Florida
Flea Across Florida Event
Dale Medical Center News Conference
Dale Medical Center News Conference
Flea Across Florida
flea across america