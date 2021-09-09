$15,000 reward offered in 2016 cold case

(Press Release) - The information below is provided from the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

COLD CASE INVESTIGATION

Victim: Edwin Earl Cosby

237 N. Jackson Avenue

Rutledge, AL

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office: 334-335-6568

The family of a Crenshaw County man continue their search for answers 5 years after his death. Edwin Earl Cosby was murdered in June 2016.

On June 14, 2016, 78-year-old Edwin Earl Cosby was found deceased at his body shop located at 237 N. Jackson Avenue in Rutledge, AL. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Cosby was murdered. Mr. Cosby was last seen alive Monday afternoon around 3:30 pm at a store in town. His son, Brent Cosby, found his body around 7:30 pm Monday night in his office.

A reward of $15,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of all persons responsible for the death of Edwin Earl Cosby. The Cosby Family is offering $5,000 and the State of Alabama’s

Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on May 19, 2017 offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) found guilty of his death. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,0000 reward to be paid within 30 days of arrest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

We don’t need your information, Just theirs!

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

