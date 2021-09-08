Two new programs coming to HCCA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Exciting new additions are in the works at the Houston County Career Academy.

The area pictured is in the back of the Houston County Career Academy and will soon be undergoing construction to bring in two new programs.

“The right side will be the ROTC program, and it’ll be complete with a rifle range, classroom, storage, and a PT area for them as well,” explained Chris Kennedy, Career Tech Director. “Then on the left side here will be our building construction program, and it will have a classroom, a storage space and then a shop where they’re gonna be doing framing and construction.”

Right now, only Rehoboth High has a ROTC program in Houston County, a Navy branch.

“We would be serving the four other schools that don’t currently have an ROTC program, and this will be an army ROTC program,” said Kennedy. “So, it’s serving a different branch of the military.”

Superintendent Brandy White is thrilled about both programs coming to HCCA.

“I think it just gives them more opportunities,” said Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools. “You know, we’ve got four of our five schools that hasn’t had an ROTC program and we’ve had quite a few parents and quite a few students that have asked and showed interest in those programs.”

The construction program will set students up for a high-wage, high-demand career.

“There’s a need for about 500 residential and commercial construction workers in Houston and surrounding counties each year,” explained Kennedy. “So, there’s a great need in industry for additional workers.”

HCCA will be hiring instructors for the new programs, and they’re not wanting a traditional educator with a degree.

“We’re looking for someone that has a military experience that meets ROTC guidelines, or we’re looking for someone with industry construction experience that’s someone that may be, right now, leading a job site as a foreman or working in the construction industry, because we believe that that’s gonna be the best teachers,” said Kennedy.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks.

The goal is to have these programs up and running for the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.