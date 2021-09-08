Tropical Storm Mindy Brushes The Wiregrass

SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Mindy will race into the Florida Panhandle and off the northeast overnight, bringing a few showers to the southeastern part of the Wiregrass. Drier days follow, with much lower rain chances. We’ll turn less-humid, too, especially Thursday night and into Friday.

TONIGHT – Showers southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then partly sunny later with a slight chance of a PM shower southeast. High near 87°. Winds SNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 63°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 91° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.

