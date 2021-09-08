Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy Brushes The Wiregrass

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Tropical Storm Mindy
Tropical Storm Mindy(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Mindy will race into the Florida Panhandle and off the northeast overnight, bringing a few showers to the southeastern part of the Wiregrass. Drier days follow, with much lower rain chances. We’ll turn less-humid, too, especially Thursday night and into Friday.

TONIGHT – Showers southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then partly sunny later with a slight chance of a PM shower southeast. High near 87°. Winds SNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 63°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 72° High: 91° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts.  Seas 3-5 feet.

