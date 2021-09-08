Tropical Storm Mindy Brushes The Wiregrass
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Mindy will race into the Florida Panhandle and off the northeast overnight, bringing a few showers to the southeastern part of the Wiregrass. Drier days follow, with much lower rain chances. We’ll turn less-humid, too, especially Thursday night and into Friday.
TONIGHT – Showers southeast, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then partly sunny later with a slight chance of a PM shower southeast. High near 87°. Winds SNW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 63°. Winds light N.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 10%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 91° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.
