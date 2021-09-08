Advertisement

Transition underway for unified dispatch in Henry County

Henry County Dispatch transition
Henry County Dispatch transition(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County first responders are in the process of transitioning to a unified dispatch. The county’s E-911 director believes it’s a move in the right direction for the citizens.

E-911 Director Chad Sowell says this is about providing the best emergency response service.

“The transition has just been getting equipment installed at the city of Headland for the Headland Police Department, making sure we can accommodate the extra call volume,” Sowell said.

Consolidating dispatch service for Abbeville and Henry County into Headland is a move that is expected to save taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Sowell says there is plenty to do before the change on October 1st.

“So we’re installing a new radio system in the county. So every first responder will be on the same radio system, and will be able to communicate within a turn of a button. right now, we have multiple radio stations in the county and some of them don’t function at the level that they need to,” Sowell said.

There is an ultimate goal for the transition.

“Our main goal is officer, first responder safety and the safety of our citizens in the county: to make sure they’re getting fast and prompt service.”

It will also provide a faster response, regardless of location.

“When one group is answering the calls for the county, they’re going to be able to provide faster service to the citizens. They’re going to know where all the units are at all times, so they know who to call,” Sowell said.

Sowell says the Headland Police Department is now in the process of hiring extra dispatchers. The goal is to have 3 dispatchers on each shift.

The agreement with the city of Headland will be revisited each year.

During the July commission meeting, commissioners decided to move forward with the process of purchasing land near Highway 431, which could be the future site for a possible unified dispatch center.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 732K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
DeFuniak Springs Oktoberfest
DeFuniak Springs plans first Oktoberfest
Vote here sign outside of a voting precinct.
Days until Dothan District 2 Runoff
Zach Hatcher
Scattered showers Wednesday but looking better Thursday