Transition underway for unified dispatch in Henry County

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County first responders are in the process of transitioning to a unified dispatch. The county’s E-911 director believes it’s a move in the right direction for the citizens.

E-911 Director Chad Sowell says this is about providing the best emergency response service.

“The transition has just been getting equipment installed at the city of Headland for the Headland Police Department, making sure we can accommodate the extra call volume,” Sowell said.

Consolidating dispatch service for Abbeville and Henry County into Headland is a move that is expected to save taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Sowell says there is plenty to do before the change on October 1st.

“So we’re installing a new radio system in the county. So every first responder will be on the same radio system, and will be able to communicate within a turn of a button. right now, we have multiple radio stations in the county and some of them don’t function at the level that they need to,” Sowell said.

There is an ultimate goal for the transition.

“Our main goal is officer, first responder safety and the safety of our citizens in the county: to make sure they’re getting fast and prompt service.”

It will also provide a faster response, regardless of location.

“When one group is answering the calls for the county, they’re going to be able to provide faster service to the citizens. They’re going to know where all the units are at all times, so they know who to call,” Sowell said.

Sowell says the Headland Police Department is now in the process of hiring extra dispatchers. The goal is to have 3 dispatchers on each shift.

The agreement with the city of Headland will be revisited each year.

During the July commission meeting, commissioners decided to move forward with the process of purchasing land near Highway 431, which could be the future site for a possible unified dispatch center.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

