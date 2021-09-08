Scattered showers Wednesday but looking better Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Wednesday will be a day to have the rain gear on hand as scattered showers will be possible both in the morning and afternoon. There should be a lull in the activity by late morning into the early afternoon but rain chances will pick back up by middle afternoon, lasting through the evening. Most of the rain will be in the panhandle counties where a flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning. A late summer cold front will push the showers and moisture to our east and replace our weather with drier and cooler conditions for Friday morning.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 84. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers, some heavy. Low near 71. Winds Light/var. 30%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 87° Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

