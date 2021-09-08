Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County over the weekend.

Troopers say a Nissan Versa struck someone standing in the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 57 mile marker shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Both the pedestrian and the Nissan’s front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian as Chad A. Hagen, 49, of De Pere, Wisconsin. The passenger was identified as Cynthia D. Gatlin, 65, of Blountstown, Florida.

No other information was released.

