Pedestrian, passenger killed in Sunday wreck in Coffee County

Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5,...
Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County on Sept. 5, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers have reported a fatal wreck that happened in Coffee County over the weekend.

Troopers say a Nissan Versa struck someone standing in the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 57 mile marker shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Both the pedestrian and the Nissan’s front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian as Chad A. Hagen, 49, of De Pere, Wisconsin. The passenger was identified as Cynthia D. Gatlin, 65, of Blountstown, Florida.

No other information was released.

