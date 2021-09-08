New vans for Enterprise senior citizens

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The City of Enterprise has reached an agreement with ALDOT for two new passenger vans.

The new 15-passengar vans will be designated for the senior citizens in the area for trips they might go on.

The current van being used is an older model and requires a lot of maintenance to keep running.

The city is paying 20% of the cost while the grant will cover the rest of the 80%.

“Now we can go where we might need to go and do whatever needs to be done so that we can satisfy those people as we try to show them you know about enjoying their old age, having a place to go and enjoying what they are doing,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said.

The trips consist of visits to the capital, Peanut Festival and Panama City to name a few.

