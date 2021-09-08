Advertisement

Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This upcoming Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11 attacks. The day symbolizes a turning point in modern history and changed life for every American.

But for Muslim-Americans, the attacks also marked a turning point in relations and even discrimination.

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says about 500,000 Muslim Americans live in the state of Florida, and they say the best way to fight prejudice is through education and conversation.

“The Muslim community is apart of the American community. It’s not them and us. It’s we,” said Hiba Rahim with CAIR Florida.

She says post 9/11, Muslim-Americans were attacked and faced discrimination and bias.

“Mosques being attacked. We had students being bullied, we had people who were losing their jobs. Discrimination went up 500%,” said Rahim.

Rahim says we can mend relations and lower discrimination rates, and while it might take years it is possible to find more similarities with one another than differences.

“Find that local mosque, ask your neighbor and get to know somebody personally. And just like in any area in life when you know somebody personally that creates the strongest bridges. And then you can really find the similarities between us,” she said.

There are a few mosques in Tallahassee including the Islamic Center of Tallahassee and Masjid Al-Nahl.

For more information on CAIR Florida click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
UPDATE: Florida Department of Corrections says former Jackson Co. deputy not transferred to Hawaii
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
Dothan announces Halloween Trick or Treat times
Area 9/11 Remembrances
Henry County Dispatch transition
Transition underway for unified dispatch in Henry County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 732K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases