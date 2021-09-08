Advertisement

Landmark Park to Host Bluegrass Festival

By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Calling all Bluegrass music fans. Landmark park is hosting their first ever bluegrass festival Saturday September 11, 2021!

For months landmark park couldn’t host events to bring the wiregrass together. Their hope is now to use their one hundred and 50 acres to host socially distanced outdoor events…like this one.

The Bluegrass music Festival will have food vendors, inflatables, arts and crafts but most importantly ……music.

We spoke with landmark parks executive director Laura Stakelum to help give us an idea on what to expect at this event

" It’s bluegrass music so of course guitars ‚banjos, fiddles, we have people who bring ukuleles and penny whistles so anything goes so it’s a lot of fun to get to play in those informal groups and it’s a good way to learn some new tunes.”

If you’re a big bluegrass fan, a musician or just someone looking for fun this Saturday all are welcome.

