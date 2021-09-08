Having trouble being hired? Here might be an event for you

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Although job postings are high, you still might have problems being selected.

The non-profit “Women Who Care” in Enterprise is hosting a ‘Why Won’t You Hire Me?’ event to help those having problems finding a job or career path.

There will be speakers at the event discussing topics like personal self care, steps to become successful and how to make good first impressions.

The Enterprise Career Center will also be on hand.

“I hear people saying it all the time ‘I’ve put in applications, nobody is calling me back.’ A lot of times, there’s something about your information that is not standing out and so this is going to give you those tools that you would need to stand out amongst the 50 other people who may be applying for that same position,” Harolyn Benjamin, executive director Women Who Care said.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Limited tickets remain for the event. For more information contact Harolyn Benjamin at 334-390-0649.

