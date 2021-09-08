Advertisement

G.W. Long earns first win of the David Watts era

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels picked their first win of the season this past week over Elba earning David Watts his first head coaching win with the Rebels.

G.W. Long picked up the 35-16 victory over the Tigers.

It was far from the picture perfect performance Watts hoped from his team, noting a number of mistakes, but he said he was proud of the perseverance his team showed to earn a quality region victory.

“It was kind of typical of a first game. I think a lot of anxiety, a lot of jitters to start with,” said Watts. “We made a lot of mistakes early in the game, but our kids were mentally and physically tough in the football game and I think in the long haul, it was a gut check and eventually we came through with it.”

G.W. Long will look to move to 2-0 as it hosts Houston County on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2
FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

G.W. Long earns first win of the David Watts era
G.W. Long earns first win of the David Watts era
Coach Travis Price
Permanent memorial coming to Early County High School to honor former coach
Ariton off to best start since 2004
Ariton off to best start since 2004
Ariton off to best start since 2004
Ariton off to best start since 2004