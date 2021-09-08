G.W. Long earns first win of the David Watts era

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels picked their first win of the season this past week over Elba earning David Watts his first head coaching win with the Rebels.

G.W. Long picked up the 35-16 victory over the Tigers.

It was far from the picture perfect performance Watts hoped from his team, noting a number of mistakes, but he said he was proud of the perseverance his team showed to earn a quality region victory.

“It was kind of typical of a first game. I think a lot of anxiety, a lot of jitters to start with,” said Watts. “We made a lot of mistakes early in the game, but our kids were mentally and physically tough in the football game and I think in the long haul, it was a gut check and eventually we came through with it.”

G.W. Long will look to move to 2-0 as it hosts Houston County on Friday.

