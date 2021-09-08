Dothan Flag Football League giving back to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Practicing hard and putting in the work ensures a great game for the Dothan Flag Football League. Now, the team is using that same work ethic to ensure no one in their community is going without food.

“We’re going to have a team organizer that’s going to take collections for their individual teams that’s going to bring that food to the individual field,” says Michael Smith, Dothan Flag Football League Administrator. “Or they can contact us and bring the food to Synovus, or they can bring it to Covenant United Methodist Church.”

The Wiregrass Foodbank says any help they can get is appreciated.

“With the supplies being down and shipping being unavailable in some places or being delayed it’s been tough to kind of keep food coming into the food bank on a steady basis,” says Julie Gonzalez, Wiregrass Food Bank Assistant Director.

In partnership with Synovus Bank, The league plans to provide 2,000 meals for families between Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 to give to the Wiregrass Food Bank.

“We’re more excited too about seeing the kids, about them really you know, putting in their efforts into the community and understanding the need that our community has,” Kerri DeShazo, Marketing Director of Dothan Synovus Bank.

Smith says it’s important to teach the 600 players in their league how powerful uniting for a cause can be.

“We are not just Dothan,” says Smith. “We are not just Rehobeth. We are not just Headland. We are not just Slocomb. We are all the communities just coming together as one.”

With food insecurity projected to increase in the Wiregrass due to COVID-19, and September being Hunger Action Month, Gonzalez says the timing could not have been better.

“During the months of October, November and December we do 75% of our annual distribution,” says Gonzalez. “That is added to by the hurricane season and that’s added to by the holiday season, so this is the time for food banks when it’s really go time. We need everyone to kind of roll up their sleeves and pitch in and host those food drives and let us come and pick up your food.”

Anyone who would like to drop off donations can do so at any of the league’s games.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

