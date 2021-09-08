Advertisement

Dothan announces Halloween Trick or Treat times

By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
The information below is from the City of Dothan.

Halloween & Reporting Street Lights That Are Out

The City of Dothan will observe Halloween on Saturday, October 30th this year from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In advance of trick-or-treating activities, please notice if there are any streetlights that are not working and report them to the City. There are several ways to do this –

• Utilize the “Report a Concern” button on the City’s website at www.dothan.org OR

• Citizens may also dial 615-3302 and report streetlights that are out. Press 2 to report an issue, and then Press 4 to report a light that is out. After 4:30 p.m., calls will be directed to the City’s Communication Center.

Thank you for your assistance in making Halloween safe and enjoyable for everyone!

