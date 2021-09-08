DeFuniak Springs plans first Oktoberfest

The information below is from the City of DeFuniak Springs.

(Press Release) -- Main Street DeFuniak Springs announced today its inaugural Oktoberfest. Taking place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has planned a day of outdoor events including a Run/SUP around Lake DeFuniak, the Oktoberfest beer festival, and an evening of live music.

DeFuniak Springs Oktoberfest (Source: City of DeFuniak Springs)

The day’s festivities will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with a casual fitness competition combining running and stand-up paddle (SUP) boarding on Circle Drive. Participants in the Run/SUP, produced in partnership with local company, RUN/SUP®, will complete a roughly 1.3-mile run around Circle Drive, immediately followed by a 1-mile stand-up paddleboard race in Lake DeFuniak. Prizes from area businesses will be awarded for the fastest male, female, and youth (14 and under). Participants are encouraged to bring their own 12′ Recreational-Style board. Limited rentals will be available onsite for those wanting to participate who do not currently own a board. All ages are invited to attend. Cost to participate is $30.00. Participants are encouraged to sign-up in advance.

The event’s namesake, Oktoberfest, will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue between. S. 7th St. and S. 8th St. Adults 21 years of age and older are invited to enjoy seasonal beers, grilled bratwurst, axe throwing, and authentic German music, sponsored by Visit South Walton. Tickets are $25.00. Price includes beers and a commemorative Oktoberfest cup. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, along with axe throws can be purchased for an additional cost. Oktoberfest attendees are encouraged to bring a sober driver to the event. Sober drivers will attend for free.

Information on Run/SUP registration and Oktoberfest tickets is available at https://mainstreetdfs.org.

The City of DeFuniak Springs’ Special Events Committee (SEC) is extending the fun with live music by local, high energy, bluegrass and jam band, Longleaf Drive. The outdoor concert will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All ages are invited to attend for free. Bring your own blanket and chairs.

The event is produced in partnership with Visit South Walton, the City of DeFuniak Springs’ Special Events Committee and area businesses.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.