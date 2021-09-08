Days until Dothan District 2 Runoff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The runoff election for Dothan’s City Commission District 2 will be on Tuesday, September 14.

The contest is between Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland and Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey.

Thursday, Sept. 9 is the last day absentee voters may return an application for an absentee ballot by hand to the City Clerk’s office (located in the Civic Center).

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, polling places in District 2 will be open on election day from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

The City’s election information page has info on how to find your polling place, what forms of voter ID are accepted, how to apply for an absentee ballot, and more.

